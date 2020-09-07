National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$60.00” Price Target for Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

National Bank Financial set a C$60.00 price target on Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Docebo from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Docebo from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$47.82 on Thursday. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -132.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

