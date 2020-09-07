National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGG. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG opened at $55.61 on Thursday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $2.0126 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 113.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.