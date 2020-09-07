National Grid’s (NG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 835.40 ($10.92) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 888.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 923.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 789.40 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073 ($14.02). The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 134.99%.

In other National Grid news, insider Andrew Agg acquired 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77). Also, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £329,083.12 ($430,005.38).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

