National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $215.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.22 and its 200 day moving average is $201.83. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $298.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
