National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $215.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.22 and its 200 day moving average is $201.83. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

