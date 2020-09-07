Native Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $23.02 Million (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $23.43 or 0.00230633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $2,090.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.01730967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00213922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00169254 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

