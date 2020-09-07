Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Navistar International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAV. Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,489. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.58.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

