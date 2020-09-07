Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $63.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

