Needham & Company LLC Increases eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target to $16.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. ValuEngine cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.64 on Thursday. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 876.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

