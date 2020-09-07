Needham & Company LLC Raises Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $4,724,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,862,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

