Neo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $782.89 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.17 or 0.00175083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Bibox, Bitbns and TDAX. During the last week, Neo has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $782.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00119986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.01678637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00214908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000758 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, TDAX, Ovis, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, LBank, Tidebit, BigONE, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Kucoin, Liquid, CoinEgg, Switcheo Network, OKEx, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Binance, Exrates, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bibox, Huobi, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Bittrex, BCEX, Koinex, CoinEx, Upbit, Allcoin, BitMart, CoinBene, Bitbns, Cobinhood, BitForex, Coinnest and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

