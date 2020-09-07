Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Shares of NLST stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.64. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

