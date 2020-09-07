Neutron (NTRN) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $219,470.59 and approximately $50.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000369 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

