New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NBEV opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.