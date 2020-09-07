Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 323,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,471,000. Facebook accounts for about 5.1% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.73. 30,333,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The firm has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

