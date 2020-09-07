Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.29 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Newton has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $660,996.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last week, Newton has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00119986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.01678637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00214908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00175083 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

