Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. 19,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,262. The stock has a market cap of $998.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.61 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.