NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $37.45 on Thursday. NEXT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

