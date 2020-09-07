Next.exchange Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.97 or 0.05098227 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052298 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

