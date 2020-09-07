NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.32. 1,811,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,100. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,743,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.