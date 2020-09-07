NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.44.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $277.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $291.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

