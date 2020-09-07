Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.40. 5,157,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

