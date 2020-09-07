Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

