Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,433 shares of company stock valued at $367,206. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

