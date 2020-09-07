Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives $55.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE OSH traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.13. 381,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,812. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

In related news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.