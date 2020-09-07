Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMP traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $9.30. 92,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $341.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.23%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

