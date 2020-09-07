Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Announces $0.07 Final Dividend

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.21.

In other Objective news, insider Gary Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.70 ($7.64), for a total value of A$5,350,000.00 ($3,821,428.57).

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers objective enterprise content management that manages content, builds business processes, and empowers users to achieve desired outcomes; objective inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, deployment options, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; and objective perform, a streamline content-driven process that offers workflow designing, case management, anywhere access, transparency, accountability, and governance solutions.

