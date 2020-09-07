Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

ONB stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

