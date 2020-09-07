Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

ONTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.20.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.07. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

