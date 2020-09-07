Oppenheimer Raises eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target to $16.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $356.61 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.80. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 41.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eGain by 123.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in eGain by 71.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

