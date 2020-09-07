Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

ORTX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 682,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $514.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

