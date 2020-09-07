Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit