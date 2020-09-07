Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

