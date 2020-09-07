Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) Declares $0.10 Final Dividend

Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.24.

In other Origin Energy news, insider Frank Calabria 112,539 shares of Origin Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

