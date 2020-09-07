Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.13 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORN shares. TheStreet raised Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 79,675 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 895,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 631.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 398,967 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.91. 150,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,535. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

