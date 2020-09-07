Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OVID has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,828,375.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

