Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of PD stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares in the company, valued at $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,314 shares of company stock worth $11,988,168. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pagerduty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pagerduty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

