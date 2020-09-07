Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of PLMR traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 376,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,985. Palomar has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $1,034,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,976. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after buying an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 43.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after buying an additional 390,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,281,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 106,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 54.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.