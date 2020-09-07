Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) CEO Sells $2,005,858.08 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $207.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,336,000 after buying an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.