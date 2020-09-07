Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,139 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Parsley Energy worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,302,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 129,283 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,685,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,006. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

