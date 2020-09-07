Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,481.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit and HitBTC. In the last week, Patron has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Patron has a market cap of $507,988.67 and approximately $6,481.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.01720192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00169316 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, IDAX, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

