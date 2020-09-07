Paul Flynn Purchases 115,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) Stock

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) insider Paul Flynn bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,050.00 ($71,464.29).

Paul Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Paul Flynn 357,599 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.10.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

