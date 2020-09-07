Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lowered by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 137,771 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.7% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Paypal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,743,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,048,000 after acquiring an additional 288,697 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

PYPL stock traded down $13.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,034,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

