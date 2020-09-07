Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $13.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.84. 17,034,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

