Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,143.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.67 ($14.94).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNN. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,184 ($15.47) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,153 ($15.07) target price (down from GBX 1,156 ($15.11)) on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of LON PNN traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,001.50 ($13.09). 142,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,052.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,092.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 716.60 ($9.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 61.70 ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 56.40 ($0.74) by GBX 5.30 ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pennon Group will post 5792.9999422 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.