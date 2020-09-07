PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.74.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.