Perseverance Asset Management International Sells 149,942 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Perseverance Asset Management International decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,942 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up about 20.2% of Perseverance Asset Management International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Perseverance Asset Management International owned 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $55,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.18. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

