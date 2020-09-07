Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.61 ($27.78).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of UG stock traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €15.15 ($17.82). 4,678,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.06. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

