Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.36. 25,495,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,264,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

