Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

PHAT has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

