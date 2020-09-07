PHI Token (PHI) One Day Volume Hits $295.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $320,200.20 and $295.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00119958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00213547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.01656491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00173765 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.