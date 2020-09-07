PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0351 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $97,670.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00119348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.01709226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00169258 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

